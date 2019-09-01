  • kz
    Kazakhstani Putintseva upset in third round of U.S. Open

    10:15, 01 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №39 Putintseva was stunned by Croatian Donna Vekic in straight sets 4-6, 1-6. Vekic needed 1 h 19 minutes to win her fourth match against the Kazakhstani.

    Vekic hit three aces and made five double faults, whereas Putintseva fired only one ace and made three double faults.

    In the fourth round, Vekic will face German Julia Goerges who defeated Dutch Kiki Bertens.


