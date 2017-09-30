Kazakhstani rider Alexey Lutsenko wins stage 1 of Tour Almaty 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani rider and defending champion Alexey Lutsenko finished first in the first stage of the Tour Almaty 2017 international race, Kazinform reports.





Lutsenko covered the distance of 171.2 kilometers in 3 hours 49 minutes 51 seconds. Coming in second was French rider Remy Di Gregorio (+19 seconds). Iran's Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhor rounded out the top 3 (+21 seconds).



Kazakhstani Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (+21 seconds) and Italian Alberto Cecchin (+22 seconds) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.











Participants of the race rode through Tole Bi, Furmanov, Satpayev, Abai, Al-Farabi, Sain, Momyshuly, Ryskulov, and Akyn Sara streets to the finish line at the Almaty Arena Stadium.



The second stage of the Tour Almaty 2017 will be held on Sunday. The race will take the riders from the Khalyk Arena to the Medeu skating rink.











