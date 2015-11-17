Kazakhstani rider wins at International Belgian Open

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Artyom Zakharov has won the 4-km Individual Pursuit at the 2015 International Belgian Open.

By winning the pursuit, the native of North Kazakhstan region received 80 points that will help him earn a berth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Artyom Zakharov also happens to be the captain of Astana Trek team. The International Belgian Open is an international track cycling meeting in Ghent, Belgium.