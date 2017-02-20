Kazakhstani Roman Krech takes fourth place at Asian Games-2017

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM On the VIII Winter Asian Games in Japanese Sapporo Kazakhstani skater Roman Krech took fourth place In 500 meters race, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chinese athlete Tin Yu Gao was first, Japanese Tsubasa Hasegawa - second, and South Korean Min Kyu Cha - third.

Other Kazakhstani athletes were: Stanislav Palkin - 12th, Fedor Mezentsev - 13th, Artem Krikunov - 14th.

On VIII Asian Winter Games Kazakhstani athletes perform in six sports: curling, cross country skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, speed skating and short track.