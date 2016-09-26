Kazakhstani Roman Trussov named interim assistant coach at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa. KAZINFORM All-American Roman Trussov, born in Kazakhstan, has been named an interim assistant coach with the UI swimming and diving program, head coach Marc Long announced Tuesday, Swimming World reported.

"Roman provides our athletes the opportunity to interact with a model former student-athlete that has a wealth of experiences," said Long. "We're looking forward to working closely with Roman as a valuable member of our staff."





Roman Trussov was a two-time honorable-mention All-American as a senior, placing 13th in the 200-yard breaststroke and 15th in the 100 breast at the 2016 NCAA Championships. He was an NCAA qualifier in four events in his final Hawkeye go-round. Trussov also was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016 after finishing as the runner-up in the 100 breast at the Big Ten Championships.





