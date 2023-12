NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the third round of the qualifying round of the 2019 Wimbledon, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Rybakina stunned Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-0.



In the third round she will face Russian Varvara Flink.



It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina is world №111.