Kazakhstani Rybakina among world’s top 10 rising stars of tennis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sportsmole.co.uk edition compiled a list of top 10 rising stars of tennis which includes Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina as well, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

«There are clear parallels between Andreescu's breakthrough 2019, which ended with a US Open title, and Rybakina's 2020. The 20-year-old, who plays for Kazakhstan, only broke into the top 100 last July and has soared from 36 to 17 this year on the back of one WTA Tour title and three more finals, posting victories over Kenin and Karolina Pliskova in Dubai last month,» the publication reads .

Earlier it was reported, that for the first time in her career Rybakina was ranked among the WTA’s top 20 which is a historical achievement for Kazakhstani tennis players.



