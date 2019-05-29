Kazakhstani Rybakina crashes out of 2019 Roland Garros

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has crashed out of the 2019 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Qualifier Rybakina was eliminated by Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets 6-7, 1-6.



Earlier another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva left the Grand Slam tournament after losing to Swedish Rebecca Peterson.



Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas is set to face Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the second-round match.