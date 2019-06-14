Kazakhstani Rybakina eases to victory at Libema Open in the Netherlands

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has reached the quarterfinal of the Libema Open 2019 in Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, Kazinform from the Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old qualifier Rybakina stunned 9th-seeded Alison Uytvanck in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.



Now Rybakina is set to face another Belgian Kristen Flipkens for the first time in her first WTA semifinal.



Another Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva paired with Russian Ekaterina Aleksandrova were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the tournament by Japanese and Serbia duo Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic.