NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Starting from March 8, 2021 SCAT Air Company will fly between the cities of Aktau and Urgench twice a week, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

The flight will be performed by B 737 on Mondays and Wednesdays. All sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be observed on board. The flight information is available on the air company’s official website.