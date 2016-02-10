Kazakhstani school students won 276 gold medals at international Olympiads in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani school students won more than 1300 medals at the international Olympiads and scientific contests, the press service of the Republican Scientific Center "Daryn" of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informs.

"Talented school students participated in 30 international contests and won 276 gold medals, 384 silver and 629 bronze medals and 20 certificates in 2015. The total number of winners in 2015 is 1309 people," the statement reads.