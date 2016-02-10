  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani school students won 276 gold medals at international Olympiads in 2015

    19:12, 10 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani school students won more than 1300 medals at the international Olympiads and scientific contests, the press service of the Republican Scientific Center "Daryn" of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan informs.

    "Talented school students participated in 30 international contests and won 276 gold medals, 384 silver and 629 bronze medals and 20 certificates in 2015. The total number of winners in 2015 is 1309 people," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!