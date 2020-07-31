Kazakhstani schoolchildren win four bronze medals at Int'l Chemistry Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani schoolchildren have won four bronze medals at the prestigious International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020), Kazinform reports with the reference to the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.

The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020) was held in an online format. The event was attended by 248 schoolchildren from more than 62 countries of the world.

Over the years of participation in the International Chemistry Olympiad, namely from 1999 to 2019, the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan has gained 72 awards including 6 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze medals and two certificates of honor.

This year, all members of the national team were awarded bronze medals: Gairbek Haydar - student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Chemistry and Biology, Pavlodar; Abilmansur Muzhubayev - student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School Chemistry and Biology, Nur-Sultan; Seisenkul Bakdaulet - student of the boarding school «Bilim-innovation», Nur-Sultan; Kibriyanur Abdugafarova - student of the Galaxy International School, Almaty.