Kazakhstani schoolchildren win gold, silver medals at Cyberspace Mathematical Competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani schoolchildren have represented the country at the Cyberspace Mathematical Competition, which was held by the Mathematical Association of American (MAA) and the international platform AOPS, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the city administration office.

The national team of Kazakhstan won one gold, three silvers and two bronze medals and took 20th place in the team classification. Aibek Myrzatay won gold medal; Kassym Mukhanbetiyar, Danat Duisenbekov and Marlen Raushanov won silver medals; Dilnaz Ualiyeva, Nurtas Shyntas have become bronze medalists; Batyrkhan Sakenov was awarded a diploma.

It was informed that about 80 countries participated in the competition which was conducted in an online format.

The top three countries include Russia, America and South Korea. Ukraine was ranked 15th, Azerbaijan - 25th, Armenia - 45th, Tajikistan - 50th and Uzbekistan - 54th.