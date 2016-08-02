Kazakhstani schools to admit 380,000 first-graders Sep 2016 – Education Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani schools are preparing to 380,265 first-graders in the oncoming academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science says.

Presently, the Ministry is providing educational institutions with textbooks and teaching materials.

Shipment of textbooks in all regions of the country will be held from August 1 to 16. Until August 25 all schools in the country will be provided with new textbooks, according to government.kz.

The textbooks by five publishers ("Almatykitap baspasy" LLP - "Literacy", "Kazakh language" (for Russian schools), "Russian language" (for Kazakh schools), "Music"; "Corporation "Atamura" LLP - "Educating", "Art work"; "Mektep" - "Mathematics", “Natural Science”, “Natural science"; National scientific and practical,educational and health center “Bobek’ - “Self-cognition”; “Express Publishing” LLP – “English language”) have passed all selection rounds and were recommended by the Republican Commission and included in the list of textbooks authorized for use in educational institutions. All textbooks for the 1st graders are translated into Uighur, Uzbek and Tajik languages ​​(for national schools).