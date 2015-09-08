Kazakhstani servicemen alerted for snap combat readiness check (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snap combat readiness check has been announced today in five regions at the commission of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces. The servicemen of East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions were put on a combat-ready alert.

This is the first large-scale examination in the Kazakh Armed Forces, Defense Ministry says. Approximately 10,000 servicemen, more than 20 divisions of ground forces, more than 2,000 units of military vehicles and 17 echelons were alerted at the word of command simultaneously.

The troops will work out training and military tasks including water barrier forcing. Aerial fire support will be provided by Air Defense Troops of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the Armed Forces General Headquarters Saken Zhasuzakov watch the drills. They visited Bereg training centre in Kapchagay with 1,000 militaries, about 1,800 vehicles and more than 10 personnel battalions concentrated there.