Kazakhstani set push-up record on three nails

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Nauryz Master of sports in arm-wrestling of international class Timur Spatayev has set a record in push-ups holding onto three big nails, Kazinform reports.

The exercise is extremely hard to do because one has to keep balance between their own weight and 30 cm nails. Representative of Kazakhstan's Guinness Book Chingiz Kudaibergenov registered the record set by Timur.

"This is a very non-traditional exercise. He did 13 push-ups, but I think it would be correct if we fix 11, because 11 times it was a clean try. But I know Timur wanted to set a record for himself. When training he did over 20 push-ups", Chingiz Kudaibergenov told.