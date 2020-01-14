  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani shooters win 2 medals at Grand Prix in Kuwait

    19:59, 14 January 2020
    Photo: None
    KUWAIT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani shooters collected two medals at the H.H. Amir of Kuwait 9th International Shooting Grand Prix in Kuwait today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Three shooters represented Kazakhstan at the 10m Air Rifle Women event.

    Elizaveta Bezrukova of Kazakhstan took home silver, while another Kazakhstani Anastasia Moskvicheva settled for bronze. Gold went to a Serbian shooter.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!