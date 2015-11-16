Kazakhstani Shvedova back into WTA top 70

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After winning the EA Hua Hin WTA 125 series presented by Singha in Hua Hin, Thailand, Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has sky-rocketed in the WTA rankings, Sports.kz reports.

The 28-year-old Shvedova leapfrogged from №82 to №66. It is worth mentioning that Shvedova is ranked 6th in the WTA women's doubles rankings.

Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas retained the 52nd spot in the rankings. Yulia Putintseva fell two spots down to №76. Kamila Kerimbayeva, who won the ITF women's tournament in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, rose from №482 to №456.

American Serena Williams rules the rankings with 9945 points followed by Romanian Simona Halep (6060 points) and Spanish Garbine Muguruza (5200 points). Maria Sharapova of Russia is ranked 4th. Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland rounds out the top 5.