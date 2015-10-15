Kazakhstani Shvedova loses at Hong Kong Tennis Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has been eliminated in the second round of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open today, Sports.kz reports.

Her double's partner at the tournament Alize Cornet defeated the 28-year-old Shvedova in three sets 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. It is worth mentioning that the 25-year-old French is ranked 42 spots higher than Shvedova in the WTA rankings. In the quarterfinals Cornet will play against the winner of Venus Williams vs. Yafan Wang match.