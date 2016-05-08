Kazakhstani Shvedova makes early exit at Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia

ASTANA-ROME. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was unable to reach the main draw of the WTA's Internazionali BNL d'Italia tournament in Rome, Italy on Saturday.

Shvedova, 28, lost to Ana Konjuh of Croatia in three sets 1-6, 7-6, 3-6 in the singles qualifying round. The match lasted for almost two hours. The 18-year-old Konjuh hit 11 (!) aces to edge out the Kazakhstani.

Konjuh will next face the winner of Heather Watson vs. Nastassja Burnett match.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €2,3 million.

Source: WTA