Kazakhstani skier bags silver at FIS 10km race in Finland
20:14, 28 November 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Ivan Lyuft claimed silver at the FIS Men's 10 km C Race in the Finnish city of Kontiolahti, Kazinform has learnt from the East Kazakhstan regional department of physical culture and sports.
Lyuft covered the distance in 28:04.4 earning 42.05 FIS points and surpassing almost 100 athletes from all over the world.
Gold went to Russian Andrey Melnichenko who covered the distance in 27:49.8.
Another Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko settled for bronze.
Kazakhstani Denis Volotka and Ukrainian Andrii Orlyk were ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.