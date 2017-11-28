Kazakhstani skier bags silver at FIS 10km race in Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Ivan Lyuft claimed silver at the FIS Men's 10 km C Race in the Finnish city of Kontiolahti, Kazinform has learnt from the East Kazakhstan regional department of physical culture and sports.

Lyuft covered the distance in 28:04.4 earning 42.05 FIS points and surpassing almost 100 athletes from all over the world.



Gold went to Russian Andrey Melnichenko who covered the distance in 27:49.8.



Another Kazakhstani skier Nikolay Chebotko settled for bronze.



Kazakhstani Denis Volotka and Ukrainian Andrii Orlyk were ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.