Kazakhstani skier Poltoranin wins big in Finland

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin won the Men's 15km classic race at the World Cup in Lahti, Finland on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani skier was highly motivated to prove himself after a failure at the PyeongChang Olympics in the Republic of Korea last month.



Poltoranin clocked the distance in 33:11.9. Russian Alexander Bolshunov was 9.1 seconds behind the leader and finished second. Coming in third was Iivo Niskanen of Finland who covered the distance in 33:32.8 (+20.9 seconds).



Earlier it was reported that Poltoranin finished only 15th in the Men's 50km Mass Start Classic event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang despite predictions of his coach that he will capture an Olympic medal. It is worth mentioning that Russian Bolshunov claimed silver.