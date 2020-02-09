  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Smetov wins bronze at Grand Slam in Paris

    11:45, 09 February 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh fighter met South Korean Kim Won-jin in men’s 60kg weight division and defeated him with a stunning ippon.

    Previously, in semi-final match, Smetov lost to Russian Yago Abuladze.

    16 judokas represent Kazakhstan at this year’s Grand Slam.

    In whole, 788 athletes from 122 countries gathered for the event.



    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!