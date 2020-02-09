Kazakhstani Smetov wins bronze at Grand Slam in Paris

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh fighter met South Korean Kim Won-jin in men’s 60kg weight division and defeated him with a stunning ippon.

Previously, in semi-final match, Smetov lost to Russian Yago Abuladze.

16 judokas represent Kazakhstan at this year’s Grand Slam.

In whole, 788 athletes from 122 countries gathered for the event.



