Kazakhstani society fully supports snap parliamentary elections - Prof. Alshanov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani society fully supports the decision of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold snap parliamentary elections, believes President of the Kazakhstani Universities Association professor Rakhman Alshanov.

"The much-talked about decision to hold elections was the only option for Kazakhstan amid complicated economic situation. Majilis deputies have done a lot of work, however, their decision to put forward the proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections was dictated by the needs of time," Prof. Alshanov said.

He especially stressed that Kazakhstan has in place all conditions to hold legitimate elections and all political parties can participate.

"I am convinced that Parliament needs ‘new blood' with new ideas and approaches. There is a huge potential. Our country is not only rich in mineral wealth but also in human capital. There are so many worthy people," Alshanov told Kazinform correspondent.