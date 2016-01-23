  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani society fully supports snap parliamentary elections - Prof. Alshanov

    11:21, 23 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani society fully supports the decision of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold snap parliamentary elections, believes President of the Kazakhstani Universities Association professor Rakhman Alshanov.

    "The much-talked about decision to hold elections was the only option for Kazakhstan amid complicated economic situation. Majilis deputies have done a lot of work, however, their decision to put forward the proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections was dictated by the needs of time," Prof. Alshanov said.
    He especially stressed that Kazakhstan has in place all conditions to hold legitimate elections and all political parties can participate.
    "I am convinced that Parliament needs ‘new blood' with new ideas and approaches. There is a huge potential. Our country is not only rich in mineral wealth but also in human capital. There are so many worthy people," Alshanov told Kazinform correspondent.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!