The ISU World Cup Speed Skating is held in Dutch Heerenveen.

American Jeffrey Swider-Peltz, Russian Sergei Gryaztsov was second, Kazakhstani Denis Kuzin finished third at the 1500 m race in the B group.

Another Kazakhstani Dmitri Babenko was 15 th.