    Kazakhstani student killed in road accident in Moscow

    08:53, 26 February 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani students were injured in a road accident in Moscow on February 20.

    According to reports, Ivan Lamonov and Anna Slivkina of the Moscow State University were severely injured in the accident that occurred at around 9:00 p.m. in Moscow. A Skoda Octavia car reportedly hit Lamonov and Slivkina on a crosswalk in Kravchenko Street.
    Paramedics rushed the students to the №1 municipal hospital where Lamonov died of sustained injuries on February 23. Doctors say Slivkina's condition is stable.
    The Moscow police are currently investigating the incident.

    Russia Road accidents Kazakhstan Accidents News
