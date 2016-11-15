Kazakhstani Supreme Court successfully implemented National Plan steps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a presentation of the Commentary to the Civil Procedural Code, Supreme Judge of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami said that all the steps in the 100 Specific Steps National Plan assigned to the Supreme Court had been implemented successfully.

Namely, Kazakhstan has shifted to a three-tiered judicial system instead of previously used five-tiered one. The system of selection of judges was toughened, as well as the requirements for existing judges were increased. The involvement of prosecutors in consideration of civil cases was reduced and the areas of application of the trial of jury and authority of investigating judges were broadened. Besides, the Academy of Justice, and the International Council were established on the ground of the Supreme Court. Moreover, the Supreme Court started also considering investment disputes, the Court's press service reports.

Supreme Judge Kairat Mami also stressed that as of November 14 this year all courtrooms in the county have been equipped with CCTV and audio recording systems. According to Kairat Mami it’s been done in the shortest possible time and on the top level in order to increase the system’s transparency and in itself indicates the completion of the 20th step of the National Plan.

All the reforms fully contribute to effective protection of rights and interests of the participants of legal relations and raising the level of public trust inthe system. As a result of these measures Kazakhstan has improved its position in the top international rankings. For example, the country is listed the 9th among 190 countries in this year’s World Bank’s Rating on Business and Investment Climate Improvement. Kazakhstan has climbed 4 positions up in the Global Competitiveness Index (from 72 to 68). And this is a significant contribution of the country’s judicial system in Kazakhstan to taking a place among 30 developed countries in the world.

The results of the Supreme Court’s online survey among 16,500 participants of trials in Kazakhstan show that 74.4% respondents are satisfied with the quality of courts.