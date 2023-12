Kazakhstani swimmer strikes gold at tournament in Belarus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -Diana Zlobina of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the Belarus Open Cup international swimming tournament in Brest, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The athlete finished first in the women's 400 m medley swimming event. She outstripped Yelizaveta Radyuk and Oksana Bolshakova (both of Belarus), who came in second and third, respectively.

Kazakhstan's Korlan Amirkhanova was fifth in the 100-meter freestyle event. Another female athlete Anastasia Rezvantseva finished fourth in 100 m backstroke swim.