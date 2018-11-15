Kazakhstani Tenge: A mean of payment and symbol of state sovereignty
In the early 1990s, in the context of gaining its sovereignty, Kazakhstan started to work hard on establishing its independent legal base. The country's financial sector was one of its top priorities. At that time the government adopted new laws 'On banks and banking activities' and 'On the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan'. In 1993, a State Commission introducing the national currency was established.
The same year Kazakhstan's Parliament and the Government agreed on the name of the country's new currency unit: the tenge, which was the name of medieval Turkic small coins. The 'tanga' coin was first mentioned in historic documents dated 1361. Tamerlane, historically known as AmirTimur, a Turco-Mongol conqueror and a national hero of Central Asia used the term ‘tenge' for his empire's currency.
Before the formal launch of tenge, President Nazarbayev addressed the nation with clarification. The country-wide currency exchange operation began November 15, 1993, and was successfully implemented by November 20. Thus, the National Bank of Kazakhstan started to create the country's payment system from scratch and to develop programs for adopting the International Accounting Standards.
Over the last quarter of a century, the National Bank of Kazakhstan issued several banknote series of tenge. This was related to the necessity of better protection of the domestic currency and the desire to reflect positive changes in the country's economy.
The first generation of tenge banknotes is the "Series of portraits". The second series of tenge named "Al-Farabi". The portrait of the scientist and philosopher was depicted on each banknote from 200 to 10,000 tenges. The design of the third generation of banknotes that was related to our nature, history, and architecture turned out to be very successful. Symbolic system of the "Baiterek" series represents Kazakhstani mentality, however, it is simple, imaginative and expressive: an open hand, the Caspian Sea and seagulls above it, notes of the Kazakhstani anthem, the Big Almaty Lake, N. Nazarbayev's signature. "Samruk", the fourth generation of banknotes, was issued recently and is in circulation with the previous series of banknotes, "Baiterek". The most famous banknote of this generation is the one worth of 20,000 tenges in rich blue and grey colors. In addition, it was recognized as the most beautiful banknote in the world.