Kazakhstani tennis player Golubev suffers early defeat in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of ATP's Open Citta Della Disfida in Barletta, Italy with the prize fund of €42,500.

Golubev was toppled by top-seed Rogerio Silva Dutra of Brazil in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.



It is worth mentioning that the Brazilian beat Golubev earlier this year in the first round of Napoli Challenger 6-1, 6-0.



In the next round Dutra will face the winner of Argentinian Maximo Gonzalez vs. Italian Federico Gaio first-round match.



The tournament is scheduled to run until April 17, 2016.



Source: ATP