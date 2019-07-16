Kazakhstani tennis player loses at the start of President’s Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev lost in the opening round of the President’s Cup in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the openerGolubev was stunned by Israeli Edan Leshem in straight sets 6-7, 4-6.

The tournament whichis due to run until July 21 brought together tennis players from 25 countries,including the tennis players from the Top 100.

Kazakhstan isrepresented by Alexander Nedovyesov, Denis Yevseyev, Dostanbek Tashbulatov,Dariya Ditkovskaya and more.

The prize fundof the President’s Cup totals $215,000.