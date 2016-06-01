  • kz
    Kazakhstani tennis player Nedovyesov advances in Germany

    12:44, 01 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the second round of the ATP's Franken Challenge in Furth, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match Nedovyesov routed German wildcard Maximilian Marterer in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    Nedovyesov will next face the fourth-seeded Jan Lennard Struff from Germany. Struff stunned Argentinian Facundo Arguello 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

    The total financial commitment amounts to €42,500.

