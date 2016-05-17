  • kz
    Kazakhstani tennis player Putintseva advances in Germany

    08:43, 17 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №56 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the Nürnberger Versicherungs Cup 2016 in Nürnberg, Germany with the prize fund of €250,000.

    Putintseva needed over 2 hours to defeat the Ukrainian qualifier Olga Fridman in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 7-5. The opponents have never met before.
    The Kazakhstan will next face the winner of German Julia Goerges vs. Latvian Anastasija Sevastova opener.

