Kazakhstani tennis player Putintseva leaves Nürnberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva was edged out of the Nürnberger Versicherungs Cup 2016 in Nürnberg, Germany with the prize fund of €250,000.

8th-seeded Putintseva was outplayed by German Julia Goerges in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The German needed an hour and a half to stun Putintseva.

By defeating the Kazakhstani, Goerges took their head2head rivalry to 2:0. She stunned Putintseva in Charleston in 2013.

Goerges will take on 4th-seeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinal match.