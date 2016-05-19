  • kz
    Kazakhstani tennis player Putintseva leaves Nürnberg

    12:59, 19 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva was edged out of the Nürnberger Versicherungs Cup 2016 in Nürnberg, Germany with the prize fund of €250,000.

    8th-seeded Putintseva was outplayed by German Julia Goerges in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The German needed an hour and a half to stun Putintseva.
    By defeating the Kazakhstani, Goerges took their head2head rivalry to 2:0. She stunned Putintseva in Charleston in 2013.
    Goerges will take on 4th-seeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinal match.

