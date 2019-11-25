Kazakhstani tennis player up in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik climbed to the 56th spot of the rankings retaining his title of the highest ranked male player in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin remained 67th in the rankings. Dmitry Popko slid one spot down to the 188th line.

The newly crowned Davis Cup holder Rafael Nadal takes the top spot of the ATP rankings this week again. He is followed by Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.