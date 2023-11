ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ATP Challenger tournament ended in Australian Happy Valley, the prize fund of the tournament was USD 75000, Sports.kz informs.

In the men's double's finals the pair of Andrei Golubev from Kazakhstan and Mateo Donati from Italy defeated the second-seed of the tournament another Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovesov and Ukrainian Denis Molchanov - 3:6, 7:6, 10:1.