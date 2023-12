ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani and French tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Alizé Cornet won the tennis tournament in women's doubles in Hong Kong.

In the finals they defeated Spanish Lara Arruabarrena and Slovenian Andreja Klepac with the final score 7:5, 6:4.

Shvedova and Cornet won 12300 US dollars prize money and 280 points, Sports.kz informs.