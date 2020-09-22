Kazakhstani tennis players down in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin lost one spot up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani moved from number 86 to number 87. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik retained the 56 spot of the rankings.

Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan lost two spot and landed the 170th line of the ATP rankings.

The top 3 of the ATP rankings hasn’t changed this week: Serb NovakDjokovic is the world’s top player. Coming in 2nd is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. 2020 U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem is 3rd.