Kazakhstani tennis players in exciting Roland Garros first-round matchups

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five tennis players will represent Kazakhstan in the main draw of the upcoming 2020 Roland Garros, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The first-round matchups look kind of exciting for Kazakhstani tennis players.

For instance, world number 87 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan will take on 14th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini in the opening round of the French Open.

As for Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik he was drawn against French Gael Monfils seeded 8th at the tournament.

Kazakhstan's number one in tennis and 14th-seed of the tournament Elena Rybakina will face world number 82 Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the first-round encounter.

Seeded 23rd at the tournament Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will kick off her 2020 Roland Garros campaign against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

And last but definitely not least, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan will play against Ons Jabeur in the opener.



