Kazakhstani tennis players lose doubles match in Abu Dhabi

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Elena Rybakina faced defeat in the first doubles round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh duo lost to the pair of American Hayley Carter and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in two sets 3:6, 3:6. The Kazakhstanis made three double faults, fired one ace, and saved two break points out of five.