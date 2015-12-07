Kazakhstani tennis players retained their positions in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas, Yaroslava Shvedova and Yuliya Putintseva retinaed their positions in the updated WTA power rankings, Sports.kz informs.

Z. Diyas is still the best tennis player of Kazakhstan occupying the 52 nd place, Y. Shvedova is 67 th, Y. Putintseva is 77 th. American Serena Williams remained on the top of the rankings, Rumanian Simona Halep is second and Garbine Muguruza is third.