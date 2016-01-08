Kazakhstani tennis players to collide in men&#39;s doubles finals in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Nedovesov and Denis Molchanov from Ukraine advanced to the finals in men's doubles in Happy Valley (Australia). The prize fund of the tournament is 75 thousand US dollars. In the finals they will face another Kazakhstani Andrei Golubev and Italian Matteo Donati, Sports.kz informs.

A. Nedovesov and D. Molchanov beat the pair of Dudi Sela and Igor Sijsling - 6:3, 6:2. A. Golobev and M. Donati defeated Bryden Klein and Peter Polanski - 2:6, 7:6, 12:10. Thus, one or the other Kazakhstani will become a triumphant of the tennis tournament in Australia.

Having advanced to the finals Golubev and Donati and Nedovesov and Molchanov are set to receive at least 2700 US dollars each and 55 points for each pair.