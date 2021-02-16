Kazakhstani tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival from Egypt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 19 international flights from Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan, carrying 2,094 passengers, on February 15, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

10 flights with 899 passengers on board (123 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. Six flights with 916 passengers on board (174 no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. 2 flights with 144 passenger on board (two without PCR tests) landed at the airport in the city of Aktau. One flight carrying 135 passengers (84 without COVID-19 PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

Of 2,094 air passengers arrived on February 15, 2021, 1,711 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 383 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates were tested for the disease and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 557 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 14, 2021, one who was on Sharm El-Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight tested positive.