Kazakhstani tourist companies to partake in ITB Berlin-2017 intl exhibition
In addition, the representatives of the regional tourist offices, Astana Convention Bureau and JSC Astana-EXPO will take part in the exhibition. The intensive program of the exhibition includes many activities: workshops, sections on business travel, hospitality and marketing, Internet technologies in tourism etc.
The 6th Forum for Tour Operators on the Great Silk Road according to the program of the World Tourism Organization, which will be held within the framework of the exhibition on the 9th of March may also become a target event for the Kazakhstan tourist market. Atameken Chamber has planned a number of meetings for ensuring mutually beneficial cooperation, expansion of tourist links and exchanging of experience on topical tourism issues.
Source: palata.kz