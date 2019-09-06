Kazakhstani track cyclists win gold, silver at Grand Prix of Omsk

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track cyclists hauled gold and silver at the Grand Prix of Omsk in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Pavel Vorzhev of Kazakhstan clinched gold in sprint event. Kazakhstani Andrei Chugai claimed silver. Nikita Shurshin of Russia settled for bronze.

The tournament will wrap up today as the participants are expected to vie for medals in Keirin, Madison and Omnium events.