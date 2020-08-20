Kazakhstani trade minister backs subsidies initiative to step up exports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov shared his thought on the Ministry’s initiative to subsidize interest rates for export financing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, such an initiative will increase exports of high-tech products. He went on to say that there is a list of enterprises waiting the initiative to be approved to export products worth 300 billion tenge.

Sultanov said this year the state assisted in exporting 10 tons of honey from Lepinsk to the United Arab Emirates as well as 22 tons of meat products.

Last year saw Kazakhstan export locally manufactured accumulators to Italy for the first time.

The minister also underscored the importance of such initiatives for exporters and called for their expansion.