    Kazakhstani Vishnevskaya shoots clean in sixth in Antholz Pursuit

    16:56, 21 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya came in sixth at the IBU World Cup in the Italian Antholz, Sports.kz reports.

    Germany's Laura Dahlmeier won the race (29:45), Italy's Dorothea Wierer finished 17.3 seconds later, Darya Domracheva of Belarus was third (+20.2) Vishnevskaya was sixth at the finish line (+1:20.1).

    Other Kazakhstanis Olga Poltoranina and Alina Raikova were 38th and 40th respectively.

    Biathlon. World Cup. Antholz (Italy)
    Women. Pursuit. 10 kilometers. Two firing lines
    1. Laura Dahlmeier (Germany) - 29: 45.0 (1 + 0 + 0 + 0)
    2. Dorothea Wierer (Italy) - + 17.3 (1 + 0 + 1 + 0)
    3. Daria Domracheva (Belarus) - +20.2 (0 + 1 + 0 + 1)
    6. Galina Vishnevskaya (Kazakhstan) - +1: 20.0 (0 + 0 + 0 + 0)
    38. Olga Poltoranina (Kazakhstan) - +3: 49.8 (0 + 0 + 1 + 1)
    40. Alina Raikova (Kazakhstan) - +3: 53.1 (1 + 0 + 0 + 1).

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
