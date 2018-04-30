Kazakhstani Voskoboeva jumps 101 lines up in WTA doubles rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated WTA doubles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Voskovoeva rose 101 spots up to №347. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova is ranked 131st in the doubles rankings.



As for the singles rankings, both Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva slid down the rankings. Diyas lost two spot landing the 54th line, whereas Putintseva lost one and is now placed 84th in the world.



Romanian Simona Halep dominates the WTA Top 100. She is followed by Caroline Wozniacki and Garbine Muguruza ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.