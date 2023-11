Kazakhstani Voskoboeva loses in Open de la Marsa final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sadly for Kazakhstani tennis fans Galina Voskoboeva was stunned in the final of the ITF's Open de la Marsa in Tunisia on Sunday.

According to Sports.kz, Voskoboeva was routed by Victoria Kan from Russia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Despite losing in the singles final, Voskoboeva had a reason to celebrate in La Marsa. Galina and her doubles partner Russian Vitalia Diatchenko were crowned as doubles winners at the same tournament.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $25,000.