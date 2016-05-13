  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Voskoboeva reaches Open de la Marsa semis

    19:43, 13 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan has reached the semifinals of the ITF tournament - Open de la Marsa in Tunisia with the prize fund of $25,000.

    She outplayed the 5th-seeded Vitalia Diatchenko from Russia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
    In the second-round match the Kazakhstani edged out Canadian Petra Januskova. In the opening match Voskoboeva was stronger than Brazilian Laura Pigossi.
    She will play against the winner of Uzbek Sabina Sharipova vs. French Sherazad Reix match in the semifinals.
    Source: ITF

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!